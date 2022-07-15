Fla.-Backed Insurer Approves Administrative Hearing Proposal

By Ben Zigterman (July 15, 2022, 8:47 PM EDT) -- Florida's state-backed insurer of last resort, Citizens Property Insurance Corp., hopes to update its policies so that coverage disputes can be handled by state administrative law judges. The Citizens Board of Governors approved the plan Wednesday, and if the policy endorsement is approved by the Florida Office of Insurance Regulation, it would be added to new personal lines policies in February, officials said. Citizens general counsel Tim Cerio billed the plan as a way to reduce civil litigation, as Citizens currently is dealing with 19,000 lawsuits. "It's now taking on average about 430 days to resolve a lawsuit that goes to...

