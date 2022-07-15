Meet The US Atty Tapped For Historic Seat On 3rd Circuit

By Hayley Fowler (July 15, 2022, 3:11 PM EDT) -- President Joe Biden has tapped longtime public servant and current U.S. Attorney Cindy K. Chung to serve on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit. If she is confirmed, she would be the first Asian American judge to sit on the court's bench. The nomination comes less than a year after Chung was sworn in as the 59th U.S. attorney for the Western District of Pennsylvania. Chung, who is Korean American and in her mid-40s, has spent a significant portion of her career with the U.S. Department of Justice, where she's served in the U.S. attorney's office in Pittsburgh...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS