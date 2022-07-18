Meet The BakerHostetler Atty Tapped For Pa. Federal Bench

By Eric Heisig (July 18, 2022, 3:41 PM EDT) -- President Joe Biden nominated a Philadelphia patent litigator to serve as a federal judge in eastern Pennsylvania, and those who know him say that experience will make him a unique but qualified addition to the bench. John F. Murphy is a partner at BakerHostetler specializing in intellectual property cases for plaintiffs and defendants. His cases land in district courts, the Federal Circuit, the U.S. International Trade Commission and the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office, among others, according to his firm bio. He also teaches patent litigation at Rutgers University's law school from a textbook he co-wrote with Chief Federal Circuit Judge...

