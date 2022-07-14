Fed Reserve OIG Clears Powell, Clarida Of Improper Trading

By Lauren Berg (July 14, 2022, 11:06 PM EDT) -- Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell and former Vice Chair Richard Clarida did not violate the law or the central bank's policies with their trading activities, the bank's independent investigative entity said Thursday. In a letter report to Powell, the Office of Inspector General for the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System said the investigation, which centered on trades executed by Powell and Clarida between January 2019 and December 2021, found that neither leader broke any laws, regulations or policies. "We did not find evidence to substantiate the allegations that former Vice Chair Clarida or [Powell] violated laws, rules, regulations...

