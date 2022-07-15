Insurer AXA To Sell €660M Pensions Portfolio To German Rival

By Martin Croucher (July 15, 2022, 1:07 PM BST) -- French insurer AXA said on Friday that its German subsidiary will sell a portfolio of its life and pensions business to rival Athora Deutschland GmbH for €660 million ($664 million). The transaction means that AXA Germany will provide administrative services to the portfolio until 2028. The customer book, made up of long-term savings policies worth approximately €19 billion, has been closed to new business since 2013. "The sale of this portfolio marks an important milestone in the journey to optimize our life and savings in-force portfolios across the group," Frédéric de Courtois, deputy chief executive at AXA SA, said. "We are pleased...

