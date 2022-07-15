Aston Martin Raises £653M With Saudi Investment Fund

By Humberto J. Rocha (July 15, 2022, 1:54 PM BST) -- English sportscar maker Aston Martin said on Friday that it would raise £653 million ($773 million) in funding through an equity sale to Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund and a sale of new shares to existing shareholders. Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings PLC said it was introducing Public Investment Fund as a new investor after both sides to the deal agreed to a £78 million sale in equity to the fund, or 23.3 million shares priced at £3.35 each. The Saudi sovereign wealth fund, known as PIF, is chaired by Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud, crown prince of the Middle Eastern country....

