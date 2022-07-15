UK Infrastructure Investment Biz Raises £160M Via Share Sale

By Dawood Fakhir (July 15, 2022, 2:28 PM BST) -- Infrastructure investment company HICL Infrastructure PLC said on Friday that it has sold more than 94 million new ordinary shares at 169 pence each to new and existing investors, allowing it to raise £160 million ($190 million). HICL, which is listed on the London FTSE 250 exchange, offered to sell the shares on July 8 to private and retail investors at a 3.1% discount on the previous day's trading price. Counsel information for the investment company was not immediately available. Ian Russell, chairman of HICL, said the company was pleased with the strong support from investors. "The defensive attributes of the company's...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS