Gleiss Lutz Sets Up Virtual Office In Metaverse

By Ashish Sareen (July 22, 2022, 4:07 PM BST) -- Gleiss Lutz has launched a virtual office in the metaverse as it looks to take advantage of new opportunities in the digital worlds in a bid to improve the advice it gives clients who are transitioning their business activities online. The firm said earlier this month that it has become the first leading German business law firm to open an office in the metaverse, a 3D digital world where businesses operate via websites or virtual reality devices. The metaverse mimics aspects of the physical world and allows users to interact with each other in real-time by using digital avatars. Eric Wagner,...

