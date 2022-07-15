McColl's Pension Scheme Rescued By Morrisons Takeover

By Martin Croucher (July 15, 2022, 4:40 PM BST) -- Supermarket giant Morrisons Group has now taken over as sponsor of pension schemes for employees of convenience store chain McColl's, trustees said Friday, in a deal advised by Gowling WLG, Hogan Lovells and Ashurst LLP. The trustee of McColl's Pension Schemes said that Morrisons had fully agreed to take over responsibility for the two schemes, which have combined assets of £134 million ($158 million). The schemes were placed in an assessment period under the Pension Protection Fund after McColl's entered into administration. The PPF is responsible for paying benefits to members of schemes where the sponsoring employer has gone bust, although...

