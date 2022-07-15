UK Delays Bill Targeting Online Scams After Gov't Shakeup

By Joel Poultney (July 15, 2022, 3:47 PM BST) -- The government has postponed legislation to curb abuse and financial fraud on social media until the autumn, a spokesman confirmed on Friday, after a Cabinet shakeup threw next week's parliamentary schedule into uncertainty. The widely-anticipated Online Safety Bill, published in May 2021, was due to be debated in the Commons next week — before the long summer recess begins on July 21. But that has been pushed back. "The Online Safety Bill will continue its journey through the House of Commons in the autumn as a result of the parliamentary timetable," a spokesperson at the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and...

