Auditors, Exam Bodies Urged To Show Cheating Prevention

By Joel Poultney (July 15, 2022, 5:37 PM BST) -- The U.K. audit watchdog said Friday that it has called on Britain's top auditors and qualification bodies to detail the protections they have to stop cheating during qualification exams, in a bid to prevent high-profile scandals being repeated in Britain. The Financial Reporting Council said it was troubled by a string of cheating scandals at renowned audit firms in the U.S., Canada and Australia that left each facing sanctions from regulators. The watchdog wants assurances from auditors and exam bodies in the U.K. to ensure similar events could not happen in Britain. "Over the past few months, a number of firms around...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS