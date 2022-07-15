FCA Fines Brokerage £2M For Not Catching Fraudulent Trades

By Alex Davidson (July 15, 2022, 7:21 PM BST) -- The U.K. financial watchdog fined The TJM Partnership Ltd. £2 million ($2.4 million) Friday for serious financial crime control failings in its biggest penalty linked to dividend trading claiming up to multiple tax refunds on the same shares. The Financial Conduct Authority found that TJM did not have adequate procedures, systems and controls to "identify and mitigate the risk of being used to facilitate fraudulent trading and money laundering" in trades it carried out in 2014 and 2015. The watchdog discounted the £2m fine by 30% because TJM agreed to resolve all matters related to the facts and liabilities in the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS