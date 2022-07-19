Chancery Orders October Trial For Elon Musk And Twitter

By Jeff Montgomery (July 19, 2022, 1:08 PM EDT) -- Twitter won its bid for a fast-tracked trial Tuesday in its Delaware Court of Chancery fight to force Elon Musk to close on his $44 billion agreement to buy the social media giant, with a trial ordered to commence as early as October. The decision by Chancellor Kathaleen St. Jude McCormick, after an hourlong video conference argument, rejected Musk's call for a trial in February 2023 and sided with Twitter's bid to hold the proceedings this fall, although not as early as the September start Twitter requested. The chancellor found that she had some flexibility in setting a schedule but said...

