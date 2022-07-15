EPA Says Colorado Air Regulators Failed On Permits

By Juan Carlos Rodriguez (July 15, 2022, 7:17 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency on Thursday reported that Colorado's air quality permitting authority improperly approved several projects after conducting faulty analyses that ignored illegal pollution levels. EPA's Region 8 office said three employees of the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment's Air Pollution Control Division, represented by Public Employees for Environmental Responsibility, filed a complaint alleging that CDPHE leaders had ordered staff not to perform required air quality modeling that would show whether new or modified minor stationary sources would not cause or contribute to a National Ambient Air Quality Standards exceedance. The employees alleged that when modeling was...

