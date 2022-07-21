GAO Says Most PTAB Judges Felt Pressure To Alter Rulings

By Dani Kass (July 21, 2022, 9:37 PM EDT) -- Patent Trial and Appeal Board judges often feel pressure from their superiors to alter rulings in a process that's a "black box" to the judges, parties and public, the U.S. Government Accountability Office reported Thursday. The majority of PTAB judges reported that they had felt pressure from management to alter rulings, without transparency about who was calling the shots or how much they could push back, the GAO said in a preliminary report, which was released on the same day a U.S. House of Representatives subcommittee dug into the findings. The feedback came from a "management review" process that started in...

