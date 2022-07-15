UK's Plan To Estimate Offshore Tax Avoidance Questioned

By Dylan Moroses (July 15, 2022, 6:20 PM EDT) -- HM Revenue & Customs' pledge to publish estimates next year on revenue the U.K. loses due to offshore tax avoidance should face scrutiny after its most recent report showed an inability to nail down such information, an attorney said Friday. HMRC's ability to accurately estimate the amount that offshore tax avoidance contributes to the so-called tax gap, or revenue lost due to noncompliance, should be questioned after HMRC was unable to include any offshore avoidance statistics in its annual report published last month, said Andrew Park, the tax investigations partner at Andersen in the U.K. Park's remarks came in response to a...

