Cannabis Bill Roundup: House OKs SAFE Act For 7th Time

By Sam Reisman (July 15, 2022, 4:41 PM EDT) -- The U.S. House of Representatives included some cannabis reform legislation in its annual defense package, while Pennsylvania's governor approved a bill to let banks and insurers do business with Keystone State medical cannabis operators. Here are the major moves in cannabis reform from the past week. Capitol Hill The U.S. House of Representatives on Thursday included two incremental cannabis reform bills in a must-pass $850.4 billion defense policy and budget bill for 2023. The National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2023, or H.R. 7900, was approved by the chamber in a 329-101 vote after roughly two days of debate in...

