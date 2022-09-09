How Elections Clause Case Threatens To Disrupt Democracy

The Times, Places and Manner of holding Elections for Senators and Representatives, shall be prescribed in each State by the Legislature thereof; but the Congress may at any time by Law make or alter such Regulations, except as to the Places of chusing Senators.

The Constitution gives state legislatures the power to set rules for how congressional elections are conducted. It also gives Congress the power to overrule them. The U.S. Supreme Court decided in 2015 that independent redistricting commissions count as a "legislature" in this context. That precedent is now imperiled in Moore v. Harper.

How the Case Reached the High Court

The justices will rule whether the North Carolina Supreme Court usurped authority from the North Carolina legislature when it rejected congressional maps drawn by state legislators saying they violated the state constitution, including a clause stating that "all elections shall be free."

Nov. 18, 2021

Together with a group of North Carolina voters, plaintiff Rebecca Harper, a registered Democrat living in a congressional district that was changed during partisan redistricting following the 2020 census, sued the Republican-controlled state legislature in state court.



Feb. 14, 2022

The state high court struck down the maps, calling them "egregious and intentional partisan gerrymanders, designed to enhance Republican performance," and remanding the issue to the trial court. A North Carolina Superior Court eventually appointed a special master to create a new congressional map.



State legislators filed an emergency application with the U.S. Supreme Court to stay the state court's ruling.



March 7

The Supreme Court decided with a 6-3 vote to deny the application.



In dissenting to the denial, Justice Samuel Alito said the elections clause could have left to the states the task to allocate the power of regulating federal elections. "But that is not what the Elections Clause says. Its language specifies a particular organ of a state government, and we must take that language seriously," he said in his opinion. Justice Brett M. Kavanaugh concurred with the denial, but wrote in a separate opinion that both sides presented "serious arguments on the merits" and that he would vote to hear the case in the fall term if the legislators presented a petition for certiorari. The votes of four justices are necessary to take up a case at the court.



March 17

The legislators filed a petition for certiorari.



June 30

The justices agreed to hear the case.

