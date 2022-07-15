Novo Nordisk Hits Biocon With IP Suit Over Weight Loss Drug

By Jasmin Jackson (July 15, 2022, 6:55 PM EDT) -- Novo Nordisk has slapped competitor Biocon Pharma with a drug patent suit in Delaware federal court over a generic version of weight loss treatment Saxenda, contending that it's too soon for Biocon to pursue an off-brand alternative. Novo Nordisk Inc. says in a complaint filed Thursday that Biocon Pharma Ltd. is attempting to manufacture a Saxenda generic before the expiration of Novo's 18 patents on the weight loss treatment that cover aspects of Saxenda's formulation and the injection device that distributes the drug. According to the filing, Novo Nordisk still has market exclusivity until the asserted patents expire between 2024 and...

