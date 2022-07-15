House Passes Bills To Protect Abortion Rights Post-Dobbs

By Britain Eakin (July 15, 2022, 4:11 PM EDT) -- The House of Representatives on Friday passed two bills largely along party lines that would protect abortion rights after the U.S. Supreme Court last month erased nearly 50 years of precedent guaranteeing a constitutional right to abortion by overturning Roe v. Wade. House Democrats passed the Women's Health Protection Act, which would codify the right to abortion that the Supreme Court wiped out in its June 24 decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization. The bill passed narrowly by a vote of 219 - 210, with one Democrat, Rep. Henry Cuellar of Texas, joining the Republicans. The House also passed...

