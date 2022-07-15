House Passes Bill To Suspend Imported Baby Formula Duties

By Eric Heisig (July 15, 2022, 7:49 PM EDT) -- The U.S. House of Representatives on Friday nearly unanimously passed a bill that would suspend tariffs on imported baby formula to make the increasingly hard-to-come-by product more affordable. H.R. 8351, known as the Formula Act, would tweak the Harmonized Tariff Schedule and suspend duties until Dec. 31. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration encouraged the importation of formula in the wake of a nationwide shortage. The bill passed 421-2, with only Georgia Republican Rep. Rick Allen and Rep. Louie Gohmert, R-Texas, voting against it. It now heads to the Senate, which previously passed a similar bill by unanimous consent. It is...

