Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Roger Stone, Wife Agree To Pay $2M To Resolve Tax Case

By Theresa Schliep (July 15, 2022, 5:54 PM EDT) -- Roger Stone and his wife have agreed to owing more than $2 million to the IRS to settle a suit alleging the associate of former President Donald Trump hid income from the U.S., they told a Florida federal court Friday.

In a filing, Stone and the federal government asked the court to approve a settlement under which the political associate and his spouse, Nydia Stone, would agree to an income tax liability exceeding $1.6 million. Roger Stone also would be separately liable for more than $450,000 in taxes, according to the proposed settlement.

The government has contended that the couple used a...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!