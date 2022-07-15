Roger Stone, Wife Agree To Pay $2M To Resolve Tax Case

By Theresa Schliep (July 15, 2022, 5:54 PM EDT) -- Roger Stone and his wife have agreed to owing more than $2 million to the IRS to settle a suit alleging the associate of former President Donald Trump hid income from the U.S., they told a Florida federal court Friday. In a filing, Stone and the federal government asked the court to approve a settlement under which the political associate and his spouse, Nydia Stone, would agree to an income tax liability exceeding $1.6 million. Roger Stone also would be separately liable for more than $450,000 in taxes, according to the proposed settlement. The government has contended that the couple used a...

