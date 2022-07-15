Biden Scraps Plan To Nominate McConnell-Backed Judge Pick

By Lauren Berg (July 15, 2022, 10:55 PM EDT) -- President Joe Biden has scrapped a plan to nominate a conservative, anti-abortion attorney, who was backed by Sen. Mitch McConnell, to a new vacancy in the Eastern District of Kentucky after fellow Kentuckian Sen. Rand Paul opposed the nomination, the White House said Friday. The change of plan comes almost a month after a White House official emailed a staff member of Democratic Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear's office on June 23 informing them of the anticipated nomination of Chad Meredith, a former state solicitor general, to the Eastern District of Kentucky. The email, sent from Kathleen M. Marshall, included Meredith's biography and...

