LV Chief Steps Down After PE Takeover Failure

By Martin Croucher (July 18, 2022, 1:48 PM BST) -- The chief executive of Liverpool Victoria has stepped down from his role, the mutual insurer said on Monday, after a bruising seven months in which two successive takeover negotiations collapsed. Liverpool Victoria, now known as LV, said that Mark Hartigan, who has served as interim chief since 2020, will remain in the role until a replacement is found. Hartigan was appointed to oversee the £530 million ($635 million) failed takeover of LV by Bain Capital, the U.S. private equity company. But the deal collapsed in December when members of the mutual insurer voted to reject the deal, which would have meant trading...

