Grant Thornton Fined £1.3M For Sports Direct Audit Failings

By Joel Poultney (July 18, 2022, 12:47 PM BST) -- The accounting watchdog said on Monday that it has fined Grant Thornton UK LLP and a former partner over "basic and important" failings in two audits of retail chain Sports Direct. The Financial Reporting Council said it had fined the accounting firm £1.13 million ($1.35 million) for its 2016 audit of Sports Direct International PLC, a sporting goods retailer, and just over £193,000 for its 2018 audit. Philip Westerman, a former partner at the audit firm, was also handed a £63,000 fine for the 2016 audit and almost £17,000 for the audit two years later. The fines levied on Grant Thornton and...

