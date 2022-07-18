MPs Call For Auto-Enrollment Pensions For Self-Employed

By Irene Madongo (July 18, 2022, 3:17 PM BST) -- A cross-party group of MPs published a study on Monday urging the government to set up a system to automatically sign up self-employed people into pension plans, amid concerns that independent professionals are struggling to save for their retirement. The All-Party Parliamentary Group on Financial Resilience has called on the government to coordinate an approach to improve retirement savings among "under-pensioned" groups. Proposals put forward by the lawmakers included having an equivalent to automatically enrolling the self-employed into a plan to save for their retirement through the tax system. Britain's automatic enrollment program requires employers to automatically sign up staff aged over 22...

