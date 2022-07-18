Sunak Vows Sweeping Brexit Financial Services Reform

By Martin Croucher (July 18, 2022, 3:29 PM BST) -- Former Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak has vowed to radically overhaul financial services regulation by scrapping legacy European Union laws and taking power away from the U.K.'s "faceless" regulators. Sunak, a leading contender to take over as Conservative Party leader, has outlined plans to review or reform 2,400 leftover EU laws within his first 100 days of replacing Boris Johnson as prime minister. He resigned as chancellor on July 5, triggering a mass exodus of cabinet ministers; Johnson announced his resignation two days later. Writing in the Conservative-leaning The Daily Telegraph newspaper on Saturday, Sunak outlined his plans to shake up...

