UK Rejects Fixes For €656M Foam Cos. Merger Deal

By Dawood Fakhir (July 18, 2022, 2:50 PM BST) -- The competition regulator has rejected proposed fixes by two foam manufacturing companies that plan to merge, saying Monday it has concerns about higher prices and less choice for U.K. consumers and has referred the move for an in-depth investigation. The competition watchdog has said it has launched an "in-depth investigation" into the merger planned by the foam products manufacturers amid fears about lessening of competition in the U.K. (iStock.com/Akhmad Bayuri) The Competition and Markets Authority had already expressed concerns this month about the proposed €656 million ($665 million) acquisition by Carpenter Co. — a U.S. company that makes bedding and cushioning products...

