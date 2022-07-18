Nordea To Buy Back Up To €1.5B In Stock

By Dawood Fakhir (July 18, 2022, 5:54 PM BST) -- Nordea Bank ABP said Monday it will buy up to €1.50 billion ($1.52 billion) of its shares from the market after the board of the Finland-based financial services group approved the program. Nordea will buy outstanding shares back from the public at market prices between July 20 and March 29, 2023, it said. Frank Vang-Jensen, president and chief executive of the group, said the bank completed a €1 billion follow-on buy-back program in June, which led to a total capital distribution of €4.5 billion in the first half of the year. "I'm happy that we recently received an approval for further...

