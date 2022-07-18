Binance Fined €3.3M By Dutch For Unauthorized Trading

By Alex Davidson (July 18, 2022, 5:35 PM BST) -- The Dutch central bank announced Monday that it has fined Binance Holdings Ltd. €3.3 million ($3.4 million) because the cryptocurrency giant offered digital assets services to customers in the Netherlands without being legally registered. De Nederlandsche Bank hit Binance on April 25 with an administrative fine 50% higher than the minimum €2 million it can impose because it found that its breaches of Dutch laws were "very grave." Binance is the world's largest cryptocurrency exchange by volume of transactions. Binance trades $13.7 billion daily and has a "very substantial" customer base in the Netherlands, DNB said. The cryptocurrency exchange platform failed...

