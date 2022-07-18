Civil Rights Lawyer To Receive ABA Thurgood Marshall Award

By Tracey Read (July 18, 2022, 4:47 PM EDT) -- Civil rights trailblazer Sherrilyn Ifill will be honored with the American Bar Association Section of Civil Rights and Social Justice's 2022 Thurgood Marshall Award. Ifill, president and director-counsel emeritus of the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund Inc. and senior fellow at the Ford Foundation, will receive the award at a dinner honoring her career during the ABA's annual meeting in Chicago Aug. 6 at the Fairmont Chicago, the organization announced Monday. Beth Whittenbury, 2021-2022 chair of the ABA Section of Civil Rights and Social Justice, called it a well-deserved honor for Ifill. "Her commitment to voting rights and universal equity...

