Haynes And Boone Adds Lathrop GPM IP Atty In DC

By Jack Rodgers (July 18, 2022, 3:00 PM EDT) -- Haynes and Boone LLP has added a biotechnology intellectual property attorney to its Washington, D.C., office, the firm announced Monday. Angela Grant joins the firm from Lathrop GPM LLP — the product of the 2020 merger of Lathrop Gage and Gray Plant Mooty. Grant worked for a little more than two years at that firm, as a counsel and eventually partner, a role she was promoted to in January. She joins Haynes and Boone's patent prosecution group. Jeffrey Wolfson, who leads the firm's patent prosecution group, said in a statement Monday that Grant's joining the firm "greatly enhances our bench strength...

