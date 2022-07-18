Paul Hastings Adds Ex-Latham Finance Team In London

By Matt Perez (July 18, 2022, 3:35 PM EDT) -- Paul Hastings LLP continued expansion at its London office on Monday, announcing the hiring of a four-person finance team from Latham & Watkins LLP, including the newest co-chair of its global finance practice. Mo Nurmohamed, Ross Anderson, Karan Chopra and Rob Davidson join Paul Hastings as partners, according to the announcement on Monday. Nurmohamed, who served as co-chair of Latham's London finance department, has also been appointed co-chair of Paul Hastings' global finance practice. "This is an exceptional team defined by superior talent and excellence in providing sophisticated legal advice to guide clients' most complex transactions,'' Seth Zachary, Paul Hastings' chairman,...

