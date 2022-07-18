Ex-Kobre & Kim Financial Services Litigator Joins Orrick

By Jack Rodgers (July 18, 2022, 12:56 PM EDT) -- Orrick Herrington & Sutcliffe LLP has hired a Kobre & Kim LLP partner who spent over a decade at his former firm representing financial firms, technology companies and traders in commercial and other transactions, the firm recently announced. David McGill joins Orrick's Washington, D.C., office as a litigation and regulatory partner, and will work on financial technology, cryptocurrency and financial services, the firm said Friday. He additionally represents private equity, hedge and other funds, as well as cryptocurrency companies and businesses regulated by the federal government, Orrick said. That includes representing clients before the U.S. Justice Department, the U.S Securities and...

