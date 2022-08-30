5 Questions For Mayer Brown's Kate Ball-Dodd

By Silvia Martelli (August 30, 2022, 3:59 PM BST) -- Twenty-five years ago, Mayer Brown LLP's Kate Ball-Dodd was drawn to Mayer Brown because she saw so many women in senior positions, particularly in corporate, which at the time felt "relatively unusual." Kate Ball-Dodd At the time, she said, she also met a number of partners who were "young, dynamic and focused" during her interview process. That energy and the level of support the firm offered to women in the field, drew her in. "They had a clear sense of vision, which was really exhilarating," she added. Ball-Dodd is now a corporate and securities partner in the London office, where she...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS