Federal Circuit Upholds Invalidation Of Kidney Test Patents

By Adam Lidgett (July 18, 2022, 6:20 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit on Monday refused to undo a lower court's finding that three Stanford University patents licensed to a developer of commercial tests for kidney transplant rejections were invalid, saying they are directed toward natural phenomena. A three-judge panel on Monday affirmed a Delaware federal judge's September ruling that said the claims in the patents — for methods to detect an organ donor's cell-free DNA, or cfDNA, in a transplant recipient — weren't eligible for patent protection. The panel cited U.S. Supreme Court decisions like Alice Corp. v. CLS Bank and Mayo v. Prometheus, which held that certain types of inventions...

