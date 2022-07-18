3 Firms Guide Mining Co.'s $31M Canadian IPO

By Tom Zanki (July 18, 2022, 5:50 PM EDT) -- Mineral exploration and development company Bravo Mining Corp. on Monday priced an anticipated CA$40.25 million ($31 million) Canadian initial public offering, joining a tepid global market for IPOs under guidance from three law firms. Vancouver-based Bravo plans to offer 23 million shares priced at CA$1.75 each, raising CA$40.25 million. Cozen O'Connor LLP and Gowling WLG (Canada) LLP are representing Bravo, while Cassels Brock & Blackwell LLP is advising the underwriters. Bravo's IPO is expected to close on Thursday, after which its shares will begin trading on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "BRVO." The company could ultimately raise up to...

