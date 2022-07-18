Health Care Platform Cancels $100M IPO Amid Market Woes

By Tom Zanki (July 18, 2022, 2:34 PM EDT) -- Venture-backed health care platform Everside Health Group Inc. withdrew its $100 million initial public offering Monday, citing market conditions, marking the latest scuttled IPO amid a moribund climate for new listings. Denver-based Everside filed an estimated $100 million IPO last July when conditions were more favorable but never followed through on pricing plans. Goodwin Procter LLP was representing Everside, while Cooley LLP was representing the underwriting team. "The company is seeking withdrawal of the Registration Statement at this time due to market conditions," Everside said in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Everside Health serves mostly self-funded employers...

