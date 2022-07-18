Ohio Justices Say Candidate Sued Late, Can't Get On Ballot

By Eric Heisig (July 18, 2022, 8:40 PM EDT) -- The Ohio Supreme Court on Monday denied an attempt by a candidate for a state committee to appear on next month's primary election ballot, saying he waited too long to bring his suit after failing to meet an earlier deadline. The justices' decision says Erik W. Jones, who sought a spot on the Republican Party State Central Committee, received word on June 2 from the Lorain County Board of Elections that he missed the Feb. 2 deadline to submit a candidacy application and that he would not appear on the primary ballots. Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose did not change...

