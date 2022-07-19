Meet The Fox Rothschild Atty Tapped For Pa. Federal Bench

By Hayley Fowler (July 19, 2022, 2:00 PM EDT) -- A Fox Rothschild LLP partner and longtime litigator who was also the first Black woman to lead the Philadelphia District Attorney's Office has been tapped for a seat on the federal bench in the Eastern District of Pennsylvania. Kelley B. Hodge, a partner in Fox Rothschild's labor and employment practice, was listed July 12 among four other judicial nominees announced by President Joe Biden. She was tapped to replace U.S. District Judge Petrese B. Tucker, who took senior status last year. Hodge started her career as a public defender and was later elected as interim district attorney in Philadelphia, an experience she...

