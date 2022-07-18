Holland & Knight Call With Co. Is Privileged, NC Justices Told

By Hayley Fowler (July 18, 2022, 6:15 PM EDT) -- North Carolina's highest court is being asked to decide if a Holland & Knight LLP client's phone call with the law firm can be wielded as evidence in a tangled battle over how much a technology company owes the estate of a deceased member. Iomaxis LLC argued in a brief Friday that Special Superior Court Judge Michael L. Robinson made a mistake by determining former company member Nick Hurysh could assert attorney-client privilege — so he could then waive it — over a 2020 call with Holland & Knight that included other members of the company. At the time, the firm represented Iomaxis and its members in...

