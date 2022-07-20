Oblon McClelland Scoops Partner From Dickinson Wright

By Andrew Karpan (July 20, 2022, 1:34 PM EDT) -- A former partner at Dickinson Wright's outpost in the nation's capital says that a desire to be away from "politics" is partially behind his departure for patent boutique work at Oblon McClelland Maier & Neustadt LLP. Oblon McClelland said Monday that the firm would be picking up Donald McPhail, a former one-time patent examiner who spent the past 30 years moving from various patent practices at major law firms, including stints over the past decade at Dickinson Wright PLLC, Taft Stettinius & Hollister LLP and Cozen O'Connor PC. "We are delighted to welcome Don," Oblon McClelland's managing partner, Philippe Signore, said...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS