Australia's Suncorp Sells Banking Biz For $3.3B

By McCord Pagan (July 18, 2022, 4:01 PM EDT) -- Australian insurer and financial services provider Suncorp Group Ltd. said Monday it is selling its banking business to Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Ltd. for 4.9 billion Australian dollars (about $3.3 billion). Suncorp said in a statement that the sale of its Suncorp Bank unit is part of the reshaping and simplification of its business and would generate about $2.8 billion in net proceeds. As for ANZ, the bank said the deal gives it about $32 billion in home loans with strong risk profiles, about $30.7 billion in high-quality deposits and $7.5 billion of commercial loans. "ANZ is committed to...

