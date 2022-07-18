Sidley-Advised Diagnostics Co. Raises $225M In Funding

By Elaine Briseño (July 18, 2022, 7:06 PM EDT) -- Venture capital firm DFJ Growth has led a $225 million fundraising campaign for Sidley Austin LLP-advised Delfi Diagnostics, a company that has developed liquid biopsy tests for detecting and monitoring cancer at an early stage, Delfi announced Monday. The company said in a statement that it will use the funds to continue developing and commercializing blood testing products that can be used for the early detection of cancer. "With this financing, Delfi is even better positioned to make high-quality liquid biopsy applications broadly available regardless of geographic and socioeconomic constraints," said Doug Schenkel, Delfi's chief financial officer. "We recognize that a...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS