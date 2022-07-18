University Of Ky. Ducks Due Process Claims At 6th Circ.

By Adam Lidgett (July 18, 2022, 8:05 PM EDT) -- A partially split Sixth Circuit found on Monday that two former University of Kentucky dentistry professors can't bring due process claims relating to the school's decision to bar them from seeing patients at a school clinic while being investigated for a payment issue, saying qualified immunity bars those allegations. The majority of a three-judge appellate panel reversed a lower court's grant of summary judgment to Larry Cunningham and Ehab Shehata on their due process claims regarding the school barring them from working at the clinic while the university looked into whether they submitted falsified data regarding patient service. Qualified immunity protects...

