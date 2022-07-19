Ex-Boies Schiller Managing Partner Opens NY Office

By Kevin Penton (July 19, 2022, 3:23 PM EDT) -- The former Boies Schiller Flexner LLP managing partner who in recent months left the firm's London office with more than a dozen attorneys to start her own litigation boutique has her eyes set on an expansion to New York, she announced Tuesday. Natasha Harrison's Pallas Partners LLP is opening its New York office with former Boies Schiller litigator Duane Loft heading the boutique's operation in the Empire State and more attorneys expected to follow in the near future, according to the firm's announcement. "Our London opening exceeded even my best expectations, and I am thrilled that just six months later we...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS