Ex-ITC Judge Takes Over As Chief Copyright Royalty Judge

By Dani Kass (July 18, 2022, 7:00 PM EDT) -- Judge David Shaw will be leaving the U.S. International Trade Commission to take up the top role on the Copyright Royalty Board, the librarian of Congress announced Monday. Librarian Carla Hayden tapped Judge Shaw to be the board's chief judge, making it the third body over which he will have presided. Before joining the ITC as an administrative law judge in 2011, he was an attorney for the agency for more than 20 years and served as an ALJ for the Social Security Administration. "We look forward to the keen intelligence, work ethic, professionalism and collegiality that he brings to this...

