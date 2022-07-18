Democrats Renew Call To Expand Supreme Court Post-Dobbs

By James Arkin (July 18, 2022, 7:05 PM EDT) -- A group of Democratic lawmakers and left-leaning legal advocates renewed their push for legislation to expand the size of the U.S. Supreme Court on Monday, saying the issue has taken on new urgency following a series of rulings from the court's conservative majority on abortion, guns and the environment. Democrats are touting the Judiciary Act of 2021, which would add four seats to the Supreme Court, expanding it from nine justices to 13. The legislation was introduced last spring and has steadily gained co-sponsors, but is still well short of majorities in both chambers. Rep. Hank Johnson, D-Ga., the chair of...

