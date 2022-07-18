US Treasury Glitch Led To $472M In Uncollected Debt

By Al Barbarino (July 18, 2022, 6:04 PM EDT) -- A newly released audit from the U.S. Department of the Treasury's Office of Inspector General revealed a software flaw that resulted in more than $472 million in uncollected debts owed to nearly 30 federal agencies, according to an announcement Monday. The OIG uncovered the issue following a September 2019 referral by the U.S. Office of Special Counsel of an anonymous whistleblower's allegations about uncollected debts owed to the U.S. Department of Labor's Occupational Safety and Health Administration, the OSC announcement said. The lapses occurred at the Bureau of the Fiscal Service, which collects delinquent non-tax debt on behalf of federal agencies through its...

