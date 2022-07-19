Late Filings Doom Fire Insurance Claim At Ohio Appeals Court

By Riley Murdock (July 19, 2022, 8:20 PM EDT) -- An Ohio man can't get coverage from Liberty Mutual for fire damage to his condo, a Buckeye State appeals court ruled, finding that he filed his contention that he was an intended party to the insurance contract too late to save his case — an hour after the trial court's dismissal. The three-judge panel affirmed a trial court's rulings dismissing Kevin Morrison's claims against Liberty Mutual and Mark and Megan Wonderly, from whom he purchased his Butler County condo, finding in a decision on Monday that the insurance policy only covered the couple and not the current resident. An Ohio appeals court...

